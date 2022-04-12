The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress , Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu has resigned from the senate.

Adamu was elected as APC national chairman at the convention of the party that was held on March 26.

Abubakar Kyari, the current APC deputy chairman (north), also resigned his membership of the upper legislative chamber. Until his resignation he represented Borno north.

Their resignations were stated in letters read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday