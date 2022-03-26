In line with the consensus option adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to select its national leaders, six chairmanship aspirants have withdrawn from the race and endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In their letter of withdrawal to the chairman, APC Election Sub-committee, the aspirants said they were withdrawing owing to the appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari for them to agree to a consensus arrangement for Adamu to be consensus candidate.

The letter of withdrawal was signed by Akume on behalf of himself, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Sani Musa Muhammed, Comrade Etsu Muhammed and Turaki Salifu Mustapha.

With this withdrawal, Adamu is the only candidate for the APC chairmanship position.

