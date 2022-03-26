From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has apprehended four suspects for impersonating captain and lieutenant of the Nigeria Army.

The suspects, Agbebaku David (35), Olubunmi Adewale (34), Oderinde Oluwaseun (35) and Ibrahim Ajibola (27), were paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode, at the weekend.

The police commissioner explained that David, Adewale and Oluwaseun were arrested on 2nd March, 2022, while Ajibola was arrested on 9th February, 2022 for conspiracy, suspected armed robbery, impersonation and obtaining money under false pretense.

While David and Adewale admitted to have paraded themselves as captain and lieutenant, Oluwaseun claimed to be a motorcyclist arrested with the suspects.

According to the police, a case of obtaining money under false pretense was reported against David who identified himself as a captain of the Nigeria Army.

The police said, “in the course of investigation, Agbebaku David confessed that he deserted from the Nigeria Army in the year 2015, later rearrested, de-kitted and consequently dismissed by the Army authority in the year 2020 as Lance Corporal. Not quite long after his dismissal, he obtained the sum of N300,000 under false pretence from the complainant and fled; until the 2nd March, 2022 when he was arrested by the police.”

The suspect who admitted that he was dismissed from the military, explained that “the police came to my house and found the uniform where I kept it. They asked me to put it on. I wanted to go and drop it for a senior Captain in Ikeja cantonment. It is not my own. I have dropped my own when I left the military.”

Adewale who was said to be an accomplice of David, said “I applied for the Nigeria Army job but I wasn’t recruited. I met him in November 2020 as a military man in Ibadan and he issued me an identity card. We departed over a year. He called me recently to come to his house in Osogbo and I was arrested upon getting there.”

Also, Ajibola Ibrahim, who explained that he has met David as an officer of the Nigerian Army, said he connected him with car dealers and he refused to pay them after taken away the car.

“I was enlisted into the Nigeria Army in 2014 and I deserted in 2015 from the North-East. I was carrying passengers from Ibadan to Osogbo when I was arrested. I was putting on my camouflage vest. I beg for forgiveness.”