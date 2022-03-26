From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the afternoon turned very rowdy with certain youths using cutlass and sticks freely at the attendees outside the Eagle Square, venue of the exercise.

Regrettably, it took the intervention of combined team of security agents to shield the former governor of Rivers State, Hon Rotimi Amaechi and bring him into the venue.

The Minister of Transportation who arrived the venue around 2.30pm was held outside the entrance gate for more than 30 minutes alongside other important dignitaries before he decided to take the pull by the horn, abandoned his official convey cars and walk inside the venue.

He however, net Brickhill at the entrance as crowd could not bulge to allow the human wall security barricade, resulting in his spending over 10 minutes before more security agents came to his rescue.

Hon Amaechi was not the only dignitary helpless exposed to the security risk or possible attack from the army of rampaging youths apparently under the influence of drug at the venue.

Lamentably, as at 2.00pm, security seems to have broken down completely as several youths were seen moving menacingly with cutlass and big sticks, scaring other attendees.

Meanwhile, former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, received an overwhelming cheers and standing ovation from the delegates on arrival into the venue of the convention.

Comrade Oshiomhole, who made a triumphant entry inside the venue at exactly 2.50pm, acknowledged cheers from the crowd of supporters until he got to Edo State pavilion.

