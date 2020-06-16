Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Tuesday affirmed the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a unanimous judgment, a three-man panel of the appellate court dismissed Oshiomhole’s appeal as lacking in merit.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court had issued an injunctive order suspending Oshiomhole as the APC National Chairman pending the determination of a substantive suit.

The Senchi, gave the order following an application of interlocutory injunction asking the court to suspend Mr Oshiomhole, having been suspended as a member of the APC by the party in Edo State.

The application was filed by an applicant, Oluwale Afolabi.

While Mr Oshiomhole is the first respondent, the APC is the second respondent.

Mr Afolabi in his application dated and filed on January 16 had contended that Mr Oshiomhole is currently suspended by the party and has not challenged the suspension.

According to Mr Afolabi, Mr Oshiomhole’s rights as an APC member is currently abated and he cannot continue to act as chairman of the party.

He argued that Mr Oshiomhole cannot continue to enjoy benefits from the APC, despite his suspension as a member of the party.

Details later