From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the N100 million as the price for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 presidential election.

The party pegged the price of nomination forms for Governorship, Senate and House of Representatives positions at N50 million, N20 million and N10 million, respectively.

The decision was taken during the recent emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, directing the party’s leadership to sell forms to the physically challenged free of charge.

The party announced that the sale of forms starts on Saturday.