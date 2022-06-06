From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) are currently locked up in a closed-door meeting with the party’s national leadership, at the national secretariat of the ruling party.

In attendance include Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Kano, Umar Ganduje, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Niger, Sani Bello, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Gombe, Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya, among others.

The governors that arrived the party’s national secretariat around 8pm, had headed to the NEC Hall of the party to meet with the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The meeting is not unconnected with the controversy rocking the party over the choice of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

