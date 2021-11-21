From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are currently in a closed door meeting at the Kebbi State Governors Lodge in Abuja.

As at 8.30pm, no fewer that 20 All Progressive Congress (APC) governors have arrived the meeting venue.

Those in attendance included the host and Kebbi governor, his counterparts from Kogi, Nasarawa, Katsina, Plateau, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kano, Kwara, Imo, Borno, Ebonyi, Lagos, Zamfara, Niger, Ogun and Cross River. The governors of Osun, Yobe, Gombe and Kaduna States are still being awaited.

The Sun had reported that the Governors will meet to decide on wide range of issues affecting the party with zoning arrangements for the national leadership of the party topping the agenda of the meeting.

Details later…

