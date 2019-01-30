With a little over two weeks to the presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Demsa local government of Adamawa state, Mijinyawa Hamisu, has been kidnapped, state commissioner for information Ahmed Sajoh confirmed to Daily Sun.

The kidnapping is said to have occurred at around 3am Wednesday and that the kidnappers are demanding a N20 million ransom for the release of the party chief.

Adamawa APC Public Relations Muhammed Abdullahi says he has been briefed on the incident but that he does not have details of what happened.

“I have been informed that some people took the Chairnan of our party in Demsa,” he said.

“But we don’t know their motives as to whether it is political or other things, but I am on my way to the place to confirm the true state of things.”

More details as the story develops