Uncertainty reigns within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the announcement of Senate President Ahmed Lawan as consensus presidential candidate by the national chairman of the, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu was said to have made the announcement at the meeting of party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday in Abuja.

Other aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Dr. Kayode Fayemi and David Umahi, among others will however be allowed to contest the primary at the convention holding tomorrow at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Details Later…

