From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, announced this at theNational Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Yobe Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, was named Chairman caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee.

He was immediately sworn in by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Details later…