Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) have officially rejected the decision of their National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, to endorse the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s consensus candidate for president.

Briefing reporters at the party’s national secretariat, the NWC members, numbering over eight, disclosed that though their chairman announced that he conveyed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari in endorsing Lawan, they are not in support of such a decision.

APC National Organising Secretary Suleiman Argungu, who spoke on behalf of the NWC members, said that Adamu is acting alone, stressing that they are in support of the position of the Northern APC governors to zone the presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

