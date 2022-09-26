From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has recanted its initial denial over the inclusion of former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, in its campaign council list, admitting that he was genuinely included to work for the ruling party.

The PCC had initially apologised immediately the inclusion of Nnamani started raising dust, explaining that it was done in error, by mistaking him for former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

However, in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, the PCC simply noted that Chimaroke Nnamani’s name not a mistake.

“The PCC of the APC hereby clarifies that the list of members of the campaign council released at the weekend, is a partial list.

“It contains only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and key stakeholders. The council also assures our esteemed governors that the secretariat of the council has not jettisoned the names submitted by them.

“Some of the nominees of our governors have emerged as part of the leadership, while others will soon emerge as members of the various directorates.

“No name is left out of the lists”, said the PCC secretary, Hon. James Faleke.

“The PCC will also want to clarify that the appearance of the name of Chimaroke Nnamani, a distinguished senator from Enugu State, was not a mistake.

“He is on the list in his own right as a supporter of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nnamani, who is still away in the United States, is a very close friend of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He may not be on the field with us as a PDP senatorial candidate in Enugu East, but his presence is indicative that he may have chosen to give ‘moral support’ to his old-time friend and brother.

“In any case, the PCC cannot dictate the extent of Senator Nnamani’s support for his friend and brother. That is part of his fundamental human right which supersedes any provision in a Party Constitution. His position and allegiance to his party is self-defining and does not need any qualifying by us.

“Any explanation as to his status should be coming from the other party and not from us who are very proud to be associated with him,” the statement read.