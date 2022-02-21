From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its much-awaited national convention indefinitely, writing to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it of its arrangement to conduct zonal congresses on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

In the notification letter to INEC, with notification code APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/21, signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni and Sen John James Akpanudoedehe respectively, the ruling party leadership urged the electoral Commission to; “kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.”

Titled: “Notice for the conduct of zonal congresses”, the letter read: “The notice supercedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our party constitution.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our party Constitution, we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great party, the All Progressives Congress has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem,” the notification letter read.