Former Minister of Transport and erstwhile Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has scored 316 in the just concluded APC Presidential primaries.

Amaechi who tailed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, defeated the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who came a distant third with 235 votes. Details soon….

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .