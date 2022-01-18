From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Malam Mai Mala Buni, has announced February 26th as the date for the All Progressive Congress (APC) convention.

He made the announcement at the first-ever National Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja, declaring that wi FG 41 million registered APC members will the 2023 elections.

According to him, the party was counting on the support of women to hold a successful convention as well as win the 2023 elections.

He said: “The party under my stewardship conducted membership registration and revalidation exercise. We found it expedient to constitute a special committee on women and youth before the commencement of the exercise. The roles you played made the membership registration and revalidation a huge success.

“Today, APC parades over 41 million registered members, asserting our position as Africa’s largest political party and of course, Nigeria’s leading political party. With these, we are confident of winning the 2023 general election with huge success.

“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to sincerely thank you for your support to the party, before during and after the exercise. I also look forward to your more support during the convention and indeed the general election.

“I’m proud to add that APC is the most women-friendly party in Nigeria. Let me also assure you that the party shall reciprocate this gesture by supporting women and youth in their political aspirations and realising their political dreams.

“We look forward to having more women contesting in the forthcoming national convention of the party from February 26, 2022, and the general election. Now as we approach the convention and move closer to the next general election, I wish to remind you of the progressive roles in supporting progressive-minded leaders, aspiring for various offices for the betterment of our country.

“You should preach the gospel of peace in the next peaceful elections. You should enlighten your spouses, neighbours that we must not see elections as a do or die affair. We should promote peaceful elections and service delivery against personal gain.”