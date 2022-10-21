Gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman along the Benin Auchi Road, Edo State, and allegedly killed seven persons including three policemen.

It was learnt that Suleman returned from a foreign trip and was heading to a destination in Edo State when the gunmen attacked his convoy around the Auchi area of the state.

Witnesses say the gunmen allegedly opened fire on Suleman’s convoy, killing three of his police aides and four other persons.

Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, who confirmed the attack to our correspondent, said the cleric just returned from a program in Tanzania, adding that he escaped death by a whisker.