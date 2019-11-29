PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

The Appeal Court sitting in Jos on Friday upheld the election and return of Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the duly elected Governor of Bauchi State as declared by the Inependent National Election Commission, INEC in the last general election.

While delivering its judgement on Friday, the five-man panel dismissed all the four grounds of appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC and its defeated gubernatorial candidate in the election, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

Reading the judgement, Justice O. A Otisi held that all the grounds of appeal filed before the court by the appellants lacked merit and thereby dismissed them.

Counsel to the Bauchi state Governor, Chris Uche hailed the judgement describing it as a victory for democracy calling on the people of Bauchi State to continue to support the administration.

Immediately after the judgement, there was wild jubilation by supporters of the governor and the Poeple’s Democratic Party, PDP blocking the main Yakubu Gowon highway slowing down traffic along the road in Jos

They were beating drums and other musical instruments praising Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir just as they held placards and posters of the Governor.

More Details later…