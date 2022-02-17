From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgment of the lower FCT court, which annulled the ward and Local Government Congresses of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State.
The Appeal Court, in judgment affirmed that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case
It also held that the matter was not a pre- election matter, but an internal affair of a political party and should, therefore, be left to the leadership of the party to resolve.
Details later.
