Appeal Court in Abuja has nullified the seven-year sentence handed down to Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the court held that Justice Okon Abang,of the Federal High Court in Abuja, exhibited bias in the case of the former PDP spokesman.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Metuh on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser.

On February 25, 2020, the trial court pronounced him guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.