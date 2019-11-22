Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna has on Friday afternoon reaffirned the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

The five-man panel of Appeal Court judges led by Justice Tijjani Abubakar unanimously ruled that, the appeal filled by Abba Kabiru Yusuf and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lacks merrit.

They hereby dismissed the appeal in its entirity and affirmed that, Governor Ganduje was elected by the majority of Kano voters.

Meanwhile, counsel to the appellants, the PDP and Abba Kabiru Yusuf, Bashir Yusuf Muhammad said, they would appeal the judgement.

He said, the reasons for the decisions arrived in the judgement had not been given, but they would get the full judgement to know the basis of the judgement before proceeding to the Supreme Court.

It would be recalled that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate had on April 11 filed a petition at the Appeal Court against the October 2nd judgement of the election petition tribunal which upheld the election of Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 24 supplementary election held in some electoral wards in Kano state.