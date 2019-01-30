Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, refused to stay proceedings in the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Court refused to grant the application for Stay of Proceedings brought by Justice Onnoghen on the grounds that section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA), 2015 does not allow a Stay of Proceedings in a criminal matter.

That the tribunal being a quasi criminal court is governed by the provisions of ACJA, 2015, and its proceedings in a criminal matter cannot be stayed.

Details later..