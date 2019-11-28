Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday upheld the election of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State after dismissing the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime for lacking in merit.

A five-man panel led by Justice Fred Oho in a unanimous judgment resolved all the five issues considered in the appeal against the appellants and upheld the earlier judgment of the Benue State Governorship Election Petition which had earlier affirmed Ortom and his Peoples Democratic Party’s victory at the poll.

It held that the appellants’ appeal lacked merit.