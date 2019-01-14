Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Suspected gunmen have reportedly invaded nearby villages in Rabbah Local Government of Sokoto State, killing unspecified numbers of villagers, a source has confirmed.

The report of fresh killing was announced in Goronyo town of Goronyo Local Government Area where People’s Democratic Party governorship campaign was scheduled to hold.

As at the time of filing this report, a PDP stalwart who announced the development to party supporters who gathered at the campaign venue, said the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, would be proceeding to Rabbah town after the event to see things by himself.

“I have been directed to inform you that there is a fresh attack in Rabbah town where armed bandits have reportedly killed scores of people.

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is on his way to Goronyo now. He is coming not to campaign again but to condole with you and then he will be proceeding to Rabbah town to see things by himself,” he announced.

The fresh attacks came just 48 hours after a report claimed that no fewer than 30 people were killed in a similar attack in Rabbah town.

When contacted, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Major Clement Abiade, said he was yet to confirm the development, while the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, said the Commissioner of Police would brief journalists after investigating the development.