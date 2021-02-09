From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has appointed a new Director of Public Relations Officer. He is Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima.
He takes over from Saghir Musa who has been redeployed.
Yerima, a one time director Defence Information was until his appointment, the deputy director reserve at the Defence Headquarters(DHQ).
Click Here>>>>>>7 Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection<<<<<<
Click Here>>>>>>Anti-kidnap and anti-theft device for tracking and listening<<<<<<
Leave a Reply