A military plane transporting the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and some senior military officers from Abuja to Kaduna has crashed in Kaduna.

There were indication that the Chief of Army Staff and other military officers travelling with him in the plane have died.

An Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, Akin Olateru, confirmed that the eight souls died onboard the plane a Beachcraft 350.

The Nigerian Air Force had in a tweet on its verified twitter handle confirmed that there was a crash involving its aircraft, but was silent on the casualty and the personality involved.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a tweet @NigAirForce said: An air crash involving a Nigerian Air Force aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.

An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon. Edward Gabkwet

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

21/5/21 pic.twitter.com/N01V2M6qUc — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) May 21, 2021

Sunnewsonline.com learnt that the plane had eight people on board and crashed at about 6pm under the rain.

Details on the officers on board the plane are still sketchy.