Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Council is currently meeting in Abuja to approve the promotion of officers in the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Colonels and Colonels in the Nigerian Army to their new ranks Daily Sun has gathered.

The meeting which is taking place at the ministry of Defence is being attended by the minister Major General a Bashir Magashi, permanent secretary ministry of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), General Lucky Iraboh, Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, Military Secretary(MS) Army among others.

It was gathered that the the council is meeting after the successful completion of the interview board set up to interview the officers due for promotion presented the names of officers to be promoted to the Arjun authorities.

Daily Sun gathered that at the end of the meeting, the army is expected to rehearse the names of the newly promoted officers who are expected to be decorated with their new ranks today and tomorrow Friday.

Meanwhile officers in the ranks of Colonels and Brigadier Generals due for their promotion would end their interview with the promotion board today.

Over one hundred officers due to be promoted to one and two stars generals have so far appeared before the board which began sitting nearby this week.

This is just as the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force have concluded their promotion board interview for officers in the ranks of Captains Commodores, Group Captain and Air Commodores respectively.

Details soon…

