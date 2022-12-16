From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Council Thursday approved the promotion of 122 officers to the ranks of Brigadier Generals and Major Generals. The council after it’s sitting in Abuja, ratified the promotion of seventy Colonels to the ranks of Brigadier General and 52, Brigadier Generals to the ranks of Major Generals.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said their promotion was in recognition of their meritorious service to the nation.

Nwachukwu’s statement reads; “In recognition of their meritorious service to the nation, the Army Council has on Thursday 15 December 2022, approved the promotion of senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

In the promotion signed and released by the Military Secretary (Army), a total of 122 senior officers of the ranks of Brigadier General and Colonels were elevated to the next higher rank.

While a total of 52 Brigadier Generals were meritoriously promoted to the rank of Major General, 70 colonels were also elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.

Amongst those promoted to the rank of Major General are Brigadier Generals AA Ayanuga of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, EH Akpan of Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, NM Jega of the Defence Headquarters, JO Ugwuoke of the Department of Army Logistics, PAO Okoye of the Department of Army Operations, EF Oyinlola of the Department of Special Services and Programmes, AA Adekeye of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, AE Edet of Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, AB Mohammed of Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team, and MT Usman of the Headquarters Guards Brigade.

Other beneficiaries include Brigadier Generals IM Abdullahi of Headquarters 35 Brigade, AO Agboola of the Department of Army Training, EE Emekah of Nigerian Defence Academy, HE Nzan of Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, LA Lebo of Department of Army Training, UT Otaru of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and AU Obiwulu of 1 Base Workshop, amongst others.

Some of the colonels elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are, Colonels AO Ajagbe, JO Ogbobe, MG Hammawa, SS Bello, SOG Aremu, NG Mohammed, OI Odigie, CA Osuagwu, MO Eteng and ED Idima amongst others.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya congratulates all the promoted officers and their families. He has also charged them to remain focused, selfless and loyal in their service to the nation to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them by the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and indeed all Nigerians”.