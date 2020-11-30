Molly Kilete, Abuja

The legal team set up by the Nigerian

Army to represent the service at the ongoing Lagos State Judicial panel of inquiry on the alleged shooting of innocent protesters at Lekki, has submitted its report to the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in Abuja.

The team led by Akinlolu Kehinde(SAN), was received by the Chief Of Policy and Plans(COPP), Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun, who is representing Gen Buratai.

Details later

Sent from my iPhone X