Molly Kilete, Abuja
The legal team set up by the Nigerian
Army to represent the service at the ongoing Lagos State Judicial panel of inquiry on the alleged shooting of innocent protesters at Lekki, has submitted its report to the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in Abuja.
The team led by Akinlolu Kehinde(SAN), was received by the Chief Of Policy and Plans(COPP), Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun, who is representing Gen Buratai.
Details later
