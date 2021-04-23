From John Adams, Minna

The Nigerian Army has recovered the body of the RSM that was declared missing after armed bandits attacked their camp in Zagzaga community in Munya local government area of the state.

After a futile efforts by a combined search party comprising the Army and youths in the community on Wednesday and Thursday for the missing soldier, the swollen body of the late RSM was sighted in a nearby bush by one of the villagers on Friday afternoon.

Daily Sun gathered that the youths in the Community which is now deserted after the Military shutdown the camp, quickly alerted the Artillery Brigade in Minna that came to evacuate the body.

The RSM was declared missing by the Army after armed bandits numbering about 60 invaded their camp in the early hours of Wednesday and engaged them in gun battle which lasted for two hours.

The bandits burnt one of the Military vehicles and went away with one while guns belonging to the soldiers were also taken away.

The bandits equally burnt down the food store in the camp before evacuating their injured ones away with the snatched Military vehicle which is yet to be found as at the time of filing this report on Friday.

The Army is yet to make any statement on the attack on it camp since on Wednesday even as it has temporarily shutdown the camp in what the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Ahmed Metane said was for tactical reason.