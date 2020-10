Sporadic gunshots rang out from the Lekki Toll Gate where the #EndSARS protesters were gathered to call for a reform of the Nigeria Police and an abrogation of the unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Sources told sunnewsonline.com that men of the Nigeria Army had shot at the protesters, apparently to disperse them and force them to abide by the curfew earlier imposed by the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Details soon…