The embattled Chairman of the Kano State Pubic Complaint and Anti- Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin -Gado has been suspended by the Kano State House of Assembly.

He was suspended by the House for a period of one month, but many observers in the state capital believed he has actually come to the end of his recently renewed 5 year tenure.

It was gathered that the anti corruption boss was suspended on Monday for allegedly rejecting an accountant sent to him by the state’s Accountant General.

The House decision was sequel to a letter of complaint brought against him by the Office of the Accountant Genera of the state

House Majority Leader, Labaran Madari further requested the House to transfer the issue to the House Committee on Anti-corruption for investigation and action.

Daily Sun investigation indicated that prior to this moment, the suspended anti corruption boss has been having issues with a powerful block in the state following his daring attempt to investigate some contracts awarded by the Kano State Ministry of Works.

Specifically, he was said to have written to the state Ministry of Works to make available to him documents pertaining to the N5billion Cancer Treatment Center contract as well as demanded for all the papers pertaining to the procurement of all government fuel and diesel from 2019 to date.

Sources told Daily Sun that though he backslided and discontinued the probe exercise on the 21 June, he had already stepped on toes at this time and his loyalty could no longer be guaranteed.

Meanwhile a section of the state, particularly elite who confided in Daily Sun, expressed delight at the turn of event.

They contended that the embattled anti corruption boss was fingered in the dislogdememt of other office holders in the state, saying it would nice if he had a taste of what others had gone through. End

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.