Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has in a split decision of two to one refused to stay proceedings in the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

While the tribunal Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar and Justice Julie Annabor refused to grant the application for an indefinite adjournment of the proceedings as requested by the defence counsel, Justice William Agwadza on the other hand dissented and granted the application for stay of proceedings.

Justice Onnoghen who was absent in court had asked the court through his team of lawyers to adjourn the trial indefinitely in compliance with the orders of the Federal High Court and the National Industrial Court and the appeal pending before the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.

