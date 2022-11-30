Lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have received full salaries for the month of November 2022, The PUNCH can confirm.

A senior member of the union at the Bayero University Kano revealed this in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

He said: “Some of our members have started receiving salaries and I can confirm to you that we received our full salaries for the month of November. However, the arrears are still withheld.”

It was also gathered that the eight month arrears remained withheld by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had refused to pay the striking lecturers for the eight months which the union embarked on strike.

The lecturers, were in October 2022 paid pro-rata (half-pay) according to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Details soon…