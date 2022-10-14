At last, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old industrial action conditionally, paving way for immediate resumption of academic activities.

The decision, Daily Sun learnt, was taken in the early hours of Friday during a meeting of its leadership that began on Thursday night.

The meeting was called by the union to determine its next line of action after its state branches met over the Court of Appeal ruling last week.

The Court of Appeal had ordered ASUU to suspend the strike before its appeal of the ruling ordering lecturers to resume work can be heard.

Members of the union’s National Executive Committee, which comprises the chairmen of the state chapters and members of the national executive, attended the meeting at the ASUU National Secretariat in Abuja.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 this year