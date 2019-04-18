Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

After a long wait, President Muhammadu Buhari has finnaly signed the National Minimum Wage Bill into law.

The Senate had on March 19 passed the bill, approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the bill before the National Assembly went on recess to enable the lawmakers to participate in the 2019 general elections.

Workers in the Federal Capital Territory had on Tuesday, begged President Buhari to sign the Minimum Wage Bill submitted to him by the National Assembly on March 27, into law before Workers Day on May 1.