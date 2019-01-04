Fred Itua and Molly Kilete, Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye has finally surrendered to the police. He caved in on Friday, one week after armed policemen, numbering over 70‎ laid a siege to his Maitama residence in Abuja.

The embattled lawmaker surrendered, following appeals from senators and members of the House of Representatives, who were in his house earlier today. It was learnt that he willingly stepped out from his house and was led to the police annex headquarters, to meet the Special Anti-Robbery Squad commandant.

He is currently meeting with the commandant.

It was not clear whether or not the senator would be released to go home after interrogation.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, did not take his call when he was contacted on the matter.

READ ALSO: Nigerian bishop slams Church of England’s move to amend Affirmation of Baptism service