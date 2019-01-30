Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal government has finally preferred a 10-count criminal charge against former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir David Lawal for allegedly awarding over N272 million grass- cutting contract to a company Rholvision Engineering Limited, said to be owned by him.

In a charge marked CR/158/19 filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Babachir is being charged along five other officials of the company.

The 10-count charge also has Hamidu David Lawal, Sulaiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited as defenders

Babachir Lawal, allegedly awarded a spurious contract of N272 million for the removal of wild grass and the provision of 115 hectares of simplified village irrigation in Yobe State and how the company allegedly subsequently transferred the money into another firm, Rholavision Engineering Limited, said to be owned by the SGF.

The said amount was allegedly paid between March and September to the company’s account in EcoBank along the Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna, with account numbers 0182001809 and 1180010559651.

Rholavision Engineering Limited has its head office on No 36, Gobarau Road, Kaduna, with registration number at 26, Ahmed Dantanko Road, Kaduna. M/S Josmon Technologies Limited was awarded the contract on March 8, 2016, under the Presidential Initiative for the North East, (PINE), which handles the procurement of relief materials (food and non-food items), medical equipment and project vehicles for IDPS in the North-East.

Meanwhile, the Federal government has equally filed a separate four-count charge against Ayodele Oke