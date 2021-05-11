From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Fiery Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has announced the closure of his Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) for one month.

Within the period, no activity would take place at the Umuchigbo, Enugu East-based ministry that has brought confrontation between the priest and the mother Catholic church.

The bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga had last week directed Mbaka to shut the ministry and proceed on a 30-day retreat.

The uproar that greeted the bishop’s invitation to Fr. Mbaka, where the directive was handed down to him, including when his adherents alleged of his purported abduction, had not gone down well with the church.

A notice sent out by the ministry early Tuesday morning informed members that their pastor was proceeding on one-month private prayer retreat.

The message read: “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy spirit is our power.”