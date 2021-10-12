By Lukman Olabiyi

Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri, key suspects in the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, have denied killing him.

Ojukwu and Quadri pleaded not guilty to nine- counts charge bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing preferred against them by the Lagos State government .

The defendants were arraigned alongside Ojukwu’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7 was said to have been recovered.

Chioma pleaded not guilty to the ninth count.

They were arraigned before the State High Court in Lagos Island.

Detail later…

