From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has chosen Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Atiku announced Okowa as his choice, at a meeting of the PDP National caucus, on Thursday, in Abuja. The PDP candidate stated that he consulted the various party organs before settling for the Delta State governor.

Details later.

