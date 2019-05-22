Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the application by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, seeking to disqualify Justice Bulkachuwa from presiding over the five-man panel tribunal that is hearing petitions challenging the declaration that President Muhammadu Buhari won the February 23 presidential election.

In a unanimous ruling, the panel held that the said motion lacked any merit to warrant the tribunal to grant it.