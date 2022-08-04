Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will, any moment from now, meet with Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Daily Sun gathered that the duo are meeting over lunch at the home of former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana.

The meeting is one of the efforts to resolve the misunderstanding in the PDP over the selection of a running mate to Atiku.

Wike has been irked that governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was chosen as running mate instead of him.

Details later