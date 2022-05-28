From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has won the People’S Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary for the 2023 general elections.
Atiku polled a total of 371 votes to defeat Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, who came in second place with a total of 237 votes.
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Akwa Ibom Governor Emmanuel Udom, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim polled 70, 38, 20 and 14 votes, respectively.
Tareila Diana and former president, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa received one vote each.
Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, publisher of Ovation Magazine Dele Momodu, Charles Ugwu and Chikwendu Kalu scored zero vote, while 12 votes were voided.
This is the second time Atiku, who is seeking to be president for the sixth time, would be nominated as the presidential standard bearer of the PDP.
The former vice president, who first sought the Presidency in 1993 on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), was the opposition party candidate in the 2019 general elections.
Leave a Reply