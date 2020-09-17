Gabriel Dike

The step aside Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin has resigned his position.

Babalakin’s resignation came few hours after the Special Visitation Panel submitted its report on Thursday to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu same day in Abuja.

He was said to have dropped his resignation letter which was also copied the Visitor to UNILAG with the education minister.

Babalakin’s media aide, Mr. Mikail Mumuni confirmed the resignation to Daily Sun, stating the letter was dated Thursday, September 17, addressed to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and copied President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a swift reaction, chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNILAG branch, Dr. Dele Ashiru, said Babalakin’s resignation is a welcome development and that it is clear that no individual is greater the country.

Ashiru thanked President Buhari for saving UNILAG from the recklessness of Babalakin and urged the Federal Government to be thorough when selecting people as Pro-Chancellor and chairman, Governing Council to universities.

His words: “His resignation should not be seen that he leave very inglorious footprint at UNILAG. May his type never come our way again.’