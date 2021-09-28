From John Adams, Minna

Armed Bandits said to numbering about 60 attacked the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmad Gamu Kagara, in Rafi Local government area of Niger state.

The bandits stormed the palace at about 5:30pm Tuesday evening in about 20 motorcycles and shut sporadically as they made their way into the palace.

Although details of the attack was not clear as at the time of filing this report, soldiers stationed in the town were said to have engaged the bandits in gun battle,.

It was however gathered that the Emir was not in the palace when the bandits struck.

A source close to the Emir palace told our correspondent that the Royal father had early in the morning today (Tuesday) traveled to Abuja for an official engagements.

The bandits were said to had attacked and sacked people from the market which was being bought today before making their way to the palace.

Kagara has remained the epic enter of bandits attack in the last three four years with a number of people killed, others kidnapped and ransom worth millions of naira paid as ransom by relations of victims.

Only in February this year, 28 students of Government Science College, Kagara, their Teachers and relations were abducted but later released after about three weeks in captivity.

The abduction of the students came barely a month after armed men in their numbers, invaded a commercial bank in the town, killing a policeman, a bank security guard and made away with huge sums of money.

Details Shortly

