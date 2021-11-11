From John Adams, Minna

Armed bandits on Thursday morning reportedly stormed the community hosting off-campus students of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger, kidnapping two people.

Although the identities of the two victims are not yet known as of this report, unconfirmed reports identified them as students.

The armed bandits, who stormed the community in large numbers, also raided shops directly opposite the university gate and made away with valuables.

It was gathered from a source close to the area that the incident occurred at about 1:00 am on Thursday when the gunmen stormed the area riding on motorcycles, firing warning shots into the air to scare the students.

The incident created panic among off-campus students as they ran for safety.

It was further gathered that the police and other security operatives were quickly mobilised to the scene and engaged the gunmen in a firefight, leading to two deaths among the invaders, while others escaped with their victims.

State Police Commissioner Monday Bala Kuyars confirmed the incident, saying that the kidnapped victims were shops owners.

Kuyars also confirmed that two of the gunmen were killed, adding that a team of security operatives have been dispatched to the area.

The police chief asked students and their lecturers to remain calm and go about their normal activity, saying the Force is ‘on top of the situation.’

