From John Adams, Minna

Barely 24 hours after armed bandits attacked the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Rafi local government area of Niger state, killing three mobile policemen and Kidnapping scores, the gunmen have launched another attack on Kachiwe community in Munya local government area of the state.

No fewer than 30 were said to have been killed in the latest attack which occurred this morning at about 3:00 am when the bandits in their large number, invaded the community.

Those killed are mostly old and young men who tried to up some resistance to the attack.

The Secretary to the Niger state Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane who confirmed the attack in Minna described it heinous and barbaric, the attack on innocent villagers.

Ahmed Ibrahim Matane however said that state Government will do everything to ensure it bring an end to this act of madness by those he described as criminals making lives miserable for the people.

All acts of crime and criminalities in the state, he assured will be put to an end, and therefore appealed to the people to always provide security agencies with credible information to enable them succeed.

The state Commissioner of police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas also confirmed the attack in a telephone interview in Minna.

According to him, Investigation into the matter has commenced to enable them track down the perpetrators of the criminal act.

Consequently, he disclosed that a team of policemen have been despatch to the area to safeguard lives and property of people from further attacks

