From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely four days after the killing of three of the Greenfield University students abducted last Tuesday, another two of the students have been confirmed killed by their abductors.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan disclosed this Monday evening, saying that the University has been informed of the development.

Though, the identity of the killed students were not disclosed, the Security Commissioner said, their bodies have been evacuated to a mortuary.

According to Aruwan, “On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will update the citizenry on further developments,” Aruwan said.