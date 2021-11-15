From John Adams, Minna

Armed bandits in their numbers on Monday morning, invaded some communities in Munya local government area of Niger state and sacked over 300 people from their homes.

The bandits who were still operating in those communities as at the time of filing this report (12 noon) were said to have completely burnt down three of those communities invaded.

Although no actual number of casualties yet, as the operation is still ongoing, a number of families have declared their relations missing, including women and children.

A source close to one of the communities told our correspondent that only men of the local vigilantes are on ground to provide some level of security but added that the number of the bandits overwhelmed them, and they had to make a retreat.

Worst hit in the attack is Kachiwe and other surrounding communities where the bandits were said to have burnt down entire households as the people escaped into the bush for safety.

The invasions of Kachiwe is the second in the last two months as a similar attack saw the burning alive of ten people, several others slaughtered and seven women kidnapped by bandits.

Other communities affected in today’s attack include, Sabon and Sohon Kabula, Gidan mangoro, Zagzaga among others

According to our source, the entire communities have been turned to ghost homes as the people have relocated to other nearby communities yet to be affected by the ongoing attack.

He said there is no response yet from the security agents who are stationed at Sarkin Power, the headquarters of the local government, leaving only the ill equipped and limited number of local vigilantes to confront the bandits.

“There are security agents but they are just stationed at Sarkin Power, they are aware of the attacks but no response yet from them. The vigilantes had to run back because of the numbers of the bandits who are over 60, and all armed”.

However a government official who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said “the situation is serious. As I speak with you now, the bandits are said to be moving from one community to the other in their large numbers.

“Their number overwhelmed the local vigilantes and the hunters on ground but the government is trying to mobilize vigilantes from other areas to compliment their numbers.

“We don’t have number of casualties yet but an attack like this, there will surely be casualties. The bandits are still attacking the people”, he said.

The Council Chairman, Mallam Garba Mohammed Daza was said to have taken to his hills and gone under ground, and all his cell phones switched off as as the people said the could not reach him.

